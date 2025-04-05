KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Omnicell Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $32.69 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 121.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.