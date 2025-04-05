KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBX opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,951.94. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

