KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Trustmark in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

