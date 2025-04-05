KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in WesBanco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 48,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSBC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

