KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $383,000 Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 958,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,986,000 after buying an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.97 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

