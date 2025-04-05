KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $385,000 Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:UTL opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $926.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

