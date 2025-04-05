KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $394,000 Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,589.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 334,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 297,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,654,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $513,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. This represents a 7.99 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM stock opened at $175.18 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $169.17 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

