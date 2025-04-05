KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $422,000 Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $106.09 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $201.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KWR

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.