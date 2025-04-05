KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $455,000 Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

