KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Down 6.8 %

LBTYK opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.