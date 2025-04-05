KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

