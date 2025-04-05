KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $580,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

SEM opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

