Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

