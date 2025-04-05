Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 918.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,460 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Laureate Education worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

