Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Down 6.5 %

Laureate Education stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

