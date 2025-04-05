Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,998 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 219,546 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

