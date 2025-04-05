LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE LITB opened at $2.19 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.91.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
