LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE LITB opened at $2.19 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.91.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

