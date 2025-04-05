Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.00% of Littelfuse worth $58,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 54,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $275.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.19.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

