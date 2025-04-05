LM Funding America’s (LMFA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.01). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 96.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LM Funding America will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of LM Funding America worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

