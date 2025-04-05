LM Funding America’s (LMFA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
LM Funding America Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LMFA opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.01). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 96.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LM Funding America will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LM Funding America
LM Funding America Company Profile
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
