LPL Financial LLC Acquires 20,790 Shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,790 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Separately, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US small-cap index based on a composite scores of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility. FLQS was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.