LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a market cap of $453.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $120.78 and a 12 month high of $153.55.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

