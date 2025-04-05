LPL Financial LLC Buys 43,046 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,046 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.0% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of EOS stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

