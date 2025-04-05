LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,523 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $76.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

