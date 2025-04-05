LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

