LPL Financial LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,855 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PUI opened at $38.49 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

