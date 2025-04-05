LPL Financial LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 54,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $205.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $22.70.
About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF
The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.
