LPL Financial LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,937 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 73,734 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.15 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

