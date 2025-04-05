LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 588.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,678 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in IES by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IES by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $160.58 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.73 and a fifty-two week high of $320.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

