LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 439,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $28.54 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

