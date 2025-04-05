LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $90.70 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $89.27 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.55.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

