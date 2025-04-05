LPL Financial LLC Purchases 47,132 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAL. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of GAL stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

