LPL Financial LLC Purchases 99,454 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCTD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $198.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.87. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.