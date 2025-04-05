LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 898,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,053 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MORT stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.65. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

