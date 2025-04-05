LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,815. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.88. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

