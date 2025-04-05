MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.58.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
MAG Silver Stock Down 10.8 %
MAG Silver Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).
