Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 412,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.78 and a beta of 1.21. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Materion’s payout ratio is 186.21%.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.