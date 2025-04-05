McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Up 1.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $690.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $720.00 and last traded at $726.82. Approximately 313,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 846,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $716.93.
MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Trading Down 4.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $633.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.