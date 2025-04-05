Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stake Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Get Our Latest Report on MRCY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.