Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Metro alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRU. UBS Group upped their price objective on Metro from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$94.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRU

Metro Price Performance

Metro Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$100.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.12. Metro has a twelve month low of C$69.19 and a twelve month high of C$103.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.