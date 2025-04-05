Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mirage Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.04. Mirage Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Mirage Energy Stock Up 2,746.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Mirage Energy
Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mirage Energy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.