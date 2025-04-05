Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,218 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1,443.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254,137 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,518,000 after buying an additional 2,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,636,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,824.96. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PTEN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -12.96%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

