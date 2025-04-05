Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.41.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

