Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26,000 Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,231 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,892,000 after acquiring an additional 627,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,912,000 after purchasing an additional 619,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,984,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 744,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after buying an additional 172,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after buying an additional 145,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $87.82 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

CHRD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

