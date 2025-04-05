Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $37,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 1,225.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cohu by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,825 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after acquiring an additional 647,828 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $8,016,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $7,076,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

