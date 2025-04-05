Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38,000 Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,436,000 after acquiring an additional 569,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,155,000 after purchasing an additional 817,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,047,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,152,000 after buying an additional 296,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 619.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,350,000 after buying an additional 3,844,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,664,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,503,000 after buying an additional 603,208 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

