Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $65,000 Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domo were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Domo by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 20.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.28. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Insider Activity at Domo

In other news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,224.33. This trade represents a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $502,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $757,900. The trade was a 196.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

