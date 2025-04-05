Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 168.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

