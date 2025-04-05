Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

GWRE stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.30, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at $30,829,438.50. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares in the company, valued at $45,762,865.20. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,880 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,222. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

