Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 38 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 172.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Saia were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $322.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.50 and a 52-week high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Saia from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

