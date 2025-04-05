Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $101,000 Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Euronav Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE:CMBT opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.13. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.